Quarles hits road for 'Big Red Truck Tour' days leading up to election

(LEX 18) — Ryan Quarles hit the road on his Big Red Truck Tour in the final days of the primary election cycle.

At a stop in Lexington, he told supporters that he believes his grassroots campaign will lead him to victory.

"I've spent a year of my life traveling to all 120 counties - and countless Dollar General stores along the way - listening to Kentuckians about what matters most," said Quarles.

"In a crowded, 12-way, primary - with turnout expected to be around 15% - the candidate who has the biggest base and the most discipline is going to win this thing," he added.

The public polls that have been done on the Republican primary race have Quarles in third place, behind Daniel Cameron and Kelly Craft. But Quarles believes his widespread support network, especially within the agriculture arena, will come through.

"We truly are a grassroots campaign that's leaning on our local ties to win this primary," said Quarles.

Quarles also urged Republican voters to consider electability as they make their decision. He believes he's the one that can unite the party after the primary and beat Governor Andy Beshear, a popular incumbent who Quarles says will be difficult to beat.

"Look, this fall's race is going to be tough. Andy Beshear will be tough to beat," said Quarles. This will be the most high-profile race in America this year. And the most competitive governor's race as well. So, I think a lot of Republicans are thinking about who has the best shot at beating Andy this fall."

"It's time to elect somebody who grew up like one of you did - working."

"Somebody with some common sense in their head and some dirt on their boots," Quarles added. "With your help, Kentucky will be under new management come December."

-------------------------------------

The other candidates in the race have also begun their final campaign stops. LEX 18 will bring you those in the days leading up to Election Day.