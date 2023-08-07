Sen. Mitch McConnell makes appearance at Fancy Farm after recent health scare

FANCY FARM, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky's race for governor took center stage at this year's Fancy Farm political picnic, an event that's viewed as the kickoff of campaign season in the state. But Sen. Mitch McConnell's appearance at the event is what left some people talking.

The U.S. Senate Republican leader received a rousing welcome from the party faithful amid renewed scrutiny of his health after the 81-year-old lawmaker froze up midsentence during a recent Capitol Hill news conference.

“This is my 28th Fancy Farm, and I want to assure you it’s not my last,” McConnell said at the top of his breakfast speech before the annual picnic that is the traditional jumping-off point for the fall campaign season in Kentucky. It was his only reference, however vague, to his health.

Later on, during his speech on the Fancy Farm stage, McConnell told the crowd that in the Senate, he's "working to make sure Kentucky punches above its weight."

McConnell has been an annual fixture on the picnic stage in the tiny community of Fancy Farm, where he long has relished jousting with Democrats. Democrats in the crowd on Saturday greeted McConnell with cascades of boos and chanted “retire.”

McConnell’s health has drawn increased attention since he briefly left his own news conference in Washington on July 26 after stopping his remarks midsentence and staring off into space for several seconds. GOP colleagues standing behind him grabbed his elbows and escorted him back to his office. When he returned to answer questions, McConnell said he was “fine.” Asked if he is still able to do his job, he said, “Yeah.”

McConnell was out of the Senate for almost six weeks earlier this year after falling and hitting his head after a dinner event at a Washington hotel. He was hospitalized for several days, and his office later said he suffered a concussion and fractured a rib. His speech has sounded more halting in recent weeks, prompting questions among some of his colleagues about his health.

He has said he plans to serve his full term as Republican leader — he was elected to a two-year term in January and would be up for reelection to that post again after the 2024 elections. McConnell was first elected to the Senate in 1984 and has been the Republican leader since 2007. He would face reelection to the Senate in 2026.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

