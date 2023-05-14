Senator Ted Cruz joins Kelly Craft for 'Get Out the Vote' Rally

RICHMOND, KY. (LEX 18) — Kelly Craft mobilized her supporters with the help of some national figures at a Get Out The Vote rally in Richmond on Saturday.

Craft told the crowd of more than 200 that if she's elected, she will fight for every Kentuckians.

"I'm not a politician," Craft said. "I'm not owned by anyone, so it is freedom. You will not see the Washington establishment in my office. You will see God in my office."

"I will deliver because I do what I say," she added. "And I can promise you - I give you my word - that every single day, I will fight for every Kentuckian."

Craft appeared on stage with U.S. Senator Ted Cruz and Brandon Judd of the National Border Patrol Council. Both men urged the crowd to pick Craft in the primary election.

"I know Kelly Craft," said Cruz. "She's the strongest conservative who can win. The state of Kentucky wants a strong governor. Wants someone with guts. Wants someone who will actually stand up and follow through on campaign promises."

"She's got guts. She's a fighter," added Cruz. "And this is a time where we need a fighter in the governor's mansion. And I'm proud to stand with Kelly."

Craft's high-profile guests appeared at her events on the same day that Daniel Cameron announced a tele-rally with former president Donald Trump.

"Hear why President Trump knows we have what it takes to win on Tuesday and beat Andy Beshear this November," tweeted Cameron.

Trump has been a point of tension between Craft and Cameron in this election. Craft worked for Trump as the U.S. Ambassador to Canada and the United Nations, but Cameron received Trump's endorsement. And the Cameron campaign has been heavily emphasizing that fact.

But at Saturday's event, Craft's supporters highlighted her history with Trump.

"I've seen when President Trump appointed Kelly Craft as Ambassador to Canada and then Ambassador to the United Nations. Taking on China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, and Cuba, and Venezuela - every enemy of America. That is not a job for the faint of heart," said Cruz. "That is not a job for anyone who is afraid of a fight."

While on stage, Craft also spoke about going after the "woke agenda" in Kentucky's schools. She has recently been criticized for saying if she's elected, "we will not have transgenders in our school system." Her campaign said Craft was "referring to the woke ideologies being pushed in our schools." That's a point Craft emphasized on Saturday.

“[We are] taking on this woke ideology that is being forced upon our children in education," said Craft.

With only a few days remaining until Election Day, how does Craft feel about her chances of winning the Republican nomination?

"The momentum is amazing, and we are working as if there is no tomorrow," said Craft. "So, we are out and about just like we were starting on September 7th. And we will be until the last poll closes."