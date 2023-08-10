UK health clinic says they performed 'small number' of non-genital gender reassignment surgeries

(LEX 18) — A letter from a University of Kentucky health clinic has thrown a wrinkle into the argument that gender-reassignment surgeries didn't happen in Kentucky before the ban went into effect a few weeks ago.

Governor Andy Beshear previously said these surgeries didn't happen in Kentucky, but a UK health clinic said although it did not perform genital gender reassignment surgeries on minors, it has done a small number of non-genital gender reassignment surgeries on older adolescents (14 and older), such as mastectomies.

The Republican challenger in the governor's race, Daniel Cameron, accused Beshear of lying to Kentucky.

"In his own direct-to-camera ad, Beshear says he has always opposed gender-reassignment surgeries and that they don't happen in Kentucky," said Cameron. "Either he didn't know that these surgeries were happening. Or he did, and he just lied about it. I'm not sure which is worse."

In the campaign ad, Governor Beshear said he has never supported gender-reassignment surgeries. The governor says he did not know about the letter or the fact that these non-genital surgeries had happened. He argues Cameron has taken this race to a new low.

"How (has) this race gone here?" said Gov. Beshear. "Daniel Cameron has taken this race to the gutter in a way that I have never seen. I mean, right now, I think if you ask him about climate change, he'd say it's caused by children and gender reassignment surgeries."