What to know before the 2023 general election in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The 2023 general election is just around the corner so here are a few things that you should know before you cast your vote.

You can register to vote at govoteky.com. The deadline to register to vote in the November election is October 10 at 4:00 p.m.

If you plan to vote with an absentee ballot by mail, you will need to use the online portal at govoteky.com to request your absentee ballot no later than Oct. 24 at 11:59 p.m. EST, according to a release from the County Clerk. Once your application is submitted, a ballot will be mailed to you.

The release adds that mail-in ballots and ballots placed in the drop box located in front of the County Clerk’s Office at 162 E. Main Street must be received no later than Nov. 7 by 6:00 p.m.

Click here to ensure that you meet the requirements for absentee voting.

In-person absentee Voting will be available for those who meet the specific requirements on Oct. 25-27, Oct. 30, 31, and Nov. 1 at the County Clerk’s Office in room 202 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Early voting will be held on Nov. 2, 3 and 4 at the Northside Library located at 1733 Russell Cave Road, Eastside Library located at 3000 Blake James Drive, Tates Creek Library located at 3628 Walden Drive and the Lexington Senior Center located at 195 Life Lane from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. EST. Early voting is open to any registered voter.

Election Day for the 2023 General Election will be on Nov. 7. Any registered voter can vote on election day but must vote at their dedicated precinct. You can click here to find your location as well as a sample ballot. Voting will start at 6 a.m. and conclude at 6 p.m. EST.