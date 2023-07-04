Who will Daniel Cameron pick as his running mate?

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Daniel Cameron, the Republican nominee for governor, has yet to pick his running mate. However, there are several names being mentioned within political circles as potential options for Cameron.

One of them is Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles, who came in second place in the Republican primary for governor. He has made it clear that he will be supporting Cameron in the race. However, when asked whether he would consider the lieutenant governor role, he did not give a direct answer.

"I'm focused on the opportunities in front of me and that's between me and my maker," Quarles told LEX 18 in June.

Regardless of who Cameron selects, experts say there are a few things he should consider.

"[The] first criteria for a running mate is someone who is not going to cause scandals," said Dr. Stephen Voss, a political science professor at the University of Kentucky. "Someone who doesn't come with bad baggage."

"Do no harm is the first rule," Voss added.

Voss explained that challengers should also use their lieutenant governor picks as a way to "sure up a weakness."

"So, if they're young, they may look for someone who is older and more experienced," explained Voss. "If they're focused in one area of policy, they may look for someone with credibility in an area of policy where they haven't had any involvement."

"There are lots of possible weaknesses a gubernatorial candidate can look to sure up," Voss added. "And they just have to pick which one's the most important to them."

However, Voss explained that the running mate can't just look good on paper. They have to do well with people too.

“Their ability to relate to voters in small numbers - in front of a crowd," said Voss. "Their ability to work with the gubernatorial candidate and get along well.”

So, what can a running mate bring for Cameron that would be beneficial?

"Cameron maybe needs publicity. He may need to shake things up a little bit," said Voss. "So, if I'm Cameron, I'm looking for someone that's going to generate a lot of interest - good interest preferably, but a lot of interest. Someone who makes something of a splash."

