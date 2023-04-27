Why are police/deputies appearing in Kentucky governor campaign ads?

LEX 18 — Advertisements for at least three of the candidates running for Kentucky governor all feature members of law enforcement.

We’ve heard your questions, wondering if members of law enforcement are allowed to be in the ads, as well as why they are in them in the first place.

“Often government employees face restrictions on what they can do in terms of electioneering,” said UK political science professor Dr. Stephen Voss.

You may have heard of the Hatch Act. The 1939 law was developed to prevent federal government employees from being part of political activities.

“In 2012, the Hatch Act was actually changed,” said Jerry Wagner, a former sheriff and executive director of the Kentucky Sheriff’s Association. “It does allow for sheriffs to be in those campaign ads and it does allow them to wear their uniforms.”

The same goes for police officers, he said. Wagner said the 2012 change was good, saying it is important for sheriffs to be able to endorse who they would like to, allowing them to better represent their communities.

Voss said sheriffs or law enforcement tend to endorse candidates either because they are part of a political faction or they are hoping that if the politician they backed wins that they can benefit.

“Any time you see people appearing in ads during a primary that's odd because usually because usually people will try and stay above the fray,” Voss said.

Asked by LEX 18 if sheriffs are able to put endorsements aside and work with whoever wins, Wagner said, “Well, that’s a good question and I guess they have to decide whether or not it's worth taking that chance on.”

Ultimately, he said the decision is up to each candidate.

Law enforcement have appeared in at least ads for Daniel Cameron, Kelly Craft, and Ryan Quarles.

