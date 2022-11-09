Watch Now
NewsDecision 2022

Actions

Amendment 1, regarding legislative sessions, fails, LEX 18 projects

download (5).jfif
LEX 18
download (5).jfif
Posted at 11:37 PM, Nov 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-08 23:37:42-05

(LEX 18) — Amendment 1 has failed, LEX 18 projects.

Constitutional Amendment 1 would have given state lawmakers more power by allowing the Kentucky General Assembly to call itself into special session and potentially extend regular legislative sessions to end later than they currently do.

Currently, the state constitution mandates that regular sessions end by March 30th in odd-numbered years and by April 15th in even-numbered years. If lawmakers want to pass laws past those deadlines, it needs to happen in a special session. And only a governor can call lawmakers into a special session in Kentucky. The governor also sets the agenda for the special session.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Election Results

Election Results