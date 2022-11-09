Amendment 1, regarding legislative sessions, fails, LEX 18 projects

(LEX 18) — Amendment 1 has failed, LEX 18 projects.

Constitutional Amendment 1 would have given state lawmakers more power by allowing the Kentucky General Assembly to call itself into special session and potentially extend regular legislative sessions to end later than they currently do.

Currently, the state constitution mandates that regular sessions end by March 30th in odd-numbered years and by April 15th in even-numbered years. If lawmakers want to pass laws past those deadlines, it needs to happen in a special session. And only a governor can call lawmakers into a special session in Kentucky. The governor also sets the agenda for the special session.

