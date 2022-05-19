Angela Evans reacts to upset over long-time Fayette County Attorney

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Angela Evans says her win over incumbent Larry Roberts for Fayette County attorney hasn’t fully sunk in yet. In one of the biggest local upsets, Evans beat Roberts, winning 70% of the vote according to the unofficial numbers provided by the county clerk. It’s a margin that left Evans surprised, but also excited.

Because there is no one running against her in the general election, she is projected to win. Roberts has been in office since 2006.

Evans is a former city council member and public defender.

“People were ready for a change and we all sensed that,” Evans said.

Roberts did not respond to an interview request.

Sarah Williams, who has been an outspoken critic of Roberts, said she was ecstatic to see Evans win. She has been awaiting trial on what she says are unjustified charges she incited a riot during the summer 2020 protest.

Williams believes this will bring added accountability to the Lexington police department when it comes to charges they bring against people.

“We now have a black person there with her perspective, to be able to give insight to that,” Williams said.

Evans understands that people want to see others who look like them in public office - people who can challenge the status quo.

“When you have your own life experiences and you have been judged by your race or gender, you just live life differently, see things through a different lens, and you bring that with you everywhere, so that will be part of what I bring to the office.”

She says she’ll decide her specific plan for what she will do in office after reviewing what the community wants most. Once in office, she said she won't stop connecting with the community.

“I will be out in the neighborhood in meetings, to share - just to listen. That will be the biggest change,” she said.