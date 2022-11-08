Candidates in Kentucky make final push before Election Day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Outside his campaign headquarters, Representative Andy Barr gathered with a group of local and state GOP politicians to make their final case to a group of supporters ahead of Election Day.

“Are you ready for a red tsunami,” Barr told a small, energized crowd, sharing his belief that Republicans would retake the U.S. House of Representatives.

The vast majority of Americans believe the country is on the wrong track, he said.

“If you want more control over your life, if you want the government to once again be the servant of the people, vote Republican tomorrow,” Barr said.

Across the state in Louisville, Democratic candidate for senator made a last minute stop on his own push to help keep a democratic majority in the U.S. Senate.

“Today is just about saying we fought together. I’m proud of us, let’s bring it home and tomorrow lets make history,” Booker said.

Booker’s message included increased safety, taking care of teachers, good paying union jobs, and bringing money back to Kentucky.

“We’ve been campaigning over two years, my message has been about love and humanity and fighting for Kentucky and we know we’ve won this, we’ve inspired people to be involved that never thought their voices mattered.”

Polls open at 6 a.m. in Kentucky.