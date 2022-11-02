GOP hoping to flip the U.S. House next week

(LEX 18) — Typically, midterm elections don't go well for the President's party as it loses ground in Congress. In fact, since the end of World War II, the sitting president's party has only gained seats twice.

So, if the upcoming election follows the typical situation, there may likely be a power change. And Kentucky Congressman Andy Barr says Republicans are ready to take control of the U.S. House of Representatives.

"The Republican leader in the Congress gave republican rank and file members, like me, assignments over the last two years in preparation for the possibility of a leadership change," Barr said.

Barr says House Republicans want to put their plan, "Commitment to America," into action.

"We will put into place from Day 1," said Barr. "It'll be a legislative agenda to fix inflation, to fix our energy crisis, to deal with the crime crisis, the border crisis. and it really responds to the moment."

Barr believes the moment calls for fixing inflation as the top priority.

"Gas prices, energy prices, home heating prices are too high," he said. "Virtually everything costs too much, especially when you go to the grocery store."

And he believes part of the solution is to restore American energy dominance.

"Energy goes into everything," said Barr. "It goes into trucking and transportation. It goes into manufacturing, and it goes into, obviously, the price at the pump. But one of the reasons why everything costs more is because we're producing much less energy here at home."

The White House says oil companies are part of the reason things are so expensive right now. The Biden administration tweeted "in [the] past six months, six of the largest oil companies earned over $100 billion in profits - more than they earned all of last year."

The tweet goes on to say the president "is calling on the industry to invest in America by lowering prices and increasing supply - or pay a higher tax on their excessive profits."