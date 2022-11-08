It's Election Day: What to bring to the polls

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Tuesday, November 8 is Election Day and one time you'll need to bring with you to the poll is a photo ID to cast your vote.

There are multiple forms of identification that are accepted. These include a driver's license, military ID, college ID, Kentucky Government ID, or a state-issued ID card.

If you do not have one of those, you may still be able to vote, but you'll have to fill out a special form and show a non-photo ID. Those include a social security card, credit or debit card with your name, a food stamp card with your name, a county-issued ID card approved by the State Board of Elections, or any ID card with your photo and name.