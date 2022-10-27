KY General Assembly Pro-Life Caucus says Amendment 2 opposition is spreading misinformation

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — The KY General Assembly's Pro-Life Caucus, which is campaigning for Yes on 2, called a press conference this morning. They said misinformation has swirled from the Protect Kentucky Access Coalition which is campaigning for No on 2.

Representative Nancy Tate said the No on 2 campaign incorrectly states that a "Yes" vote would result in an all-out ban, with no exceptions.

"This is false and misleading," Tate said. "This amendment does not outlaw abortions. It does not outlaw abortions in all cases."

Current Kentucky law allows abortion to save a woman's life or prevent permanent damage to a life-saving organ. Tate said "Yes" on 2 wouldn't change that.

LEX 18 asked the group campaigning for No on 2 for its response and they sent this statement:

"Politicians in Frankfort believe they should have total control over our personal medical decisions. We believe, and Kentuckians believe, that these complicated decisions should be between women, their families, their faith, and their doctors. This amendment allows for a total ban on abortion with no exceptions. It is too extreme for Kentucky."

So what's the deal?

Our political reporter Karolina Buczek explains if Amendment 2 succeeds, it will impact how Kentucky's courts can interpret Kentucky's constitution. If Kentucky's abortion bans are legally challenged, courts would not be able to interpret a right to abortion within the constitution.

That leaves the Kentucky General Assembly entirely in charge of abortion access in the state. State lawmakers already outlawed abortion under the state's trigger law, which took effect after the United State Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade in June.

However, a lawsuit, which seeks to establish abortion as a state right, is pending in court. So, if voters reject Constitutional Amendment 2, they will keep open the possibility of abortion being established as a state right.

However, if voters approve the amendment, it will eliminate abortion rights from the state's constitution. That would cut off the current legal challenges.