Linda Gorton has won re-election as Lexington mayor, LEX 18 projects

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton is projected to serve another term.

Gorton has won re-election as Lexington mayor, according to a projection by LEX 18. Gorton faced councilmember David Kloiber in a runoff election in the 2022 mayoral race.

Gorton ran for re-election to continue the progress she says she's made already.

"I think I am the most proven leader in the pack of candidates for mayor, and so, I'm ready to do it again," said Gorton.

In Kloiber's campaign, he said he wanted to tackle the budget, violence, and housing costs.

"When I envision Lexington into the future, it's a bright future for my kids. It's where they don't have to feel unsafe walking around downtown and they can play in new amenities like the Town Branch Park when it's established and be able to go to soccer fields that we have in areas of town that bring people in. Let them group up and see what our city is all about," said Kloiber.

Kloiber planned to establish a "GVI" or group violence intervention program if elected, which in other cities allows for community policing. It’s also a solution being pushed by some Lexington faith leaders.

Gorton has opposed the plan, saying it won't work, instead pointing to the high number of homicides related to domestic violence.