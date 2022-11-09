Rand Paul wins third term in Kentucky's U.S. Senate race, LEX 18 projects

(LEX 18) — Rand Paul is projected to serve Kentucky in the U.S. Senate for six more years.

Paul has won a third term in the U.S. Senate, according to a projection by LEX 18. Senator Paul is projected to earn more votes in Kentucky over his progressive challenger, Democrat Charles Booker.

Paul was first elected in 2010. In two Senate terms, Paul has gained national recognition while promoting limited government and restraint in U.S. foreign policy. Senator Paul has also regularly denounced what he views as government overreach in handling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Booker, Paul's challenger, is the first Black Kentuckian to secure the state's Democratic nomination for the Senate. In 2020, he barely lost the Democratic Senate primary to an establishment-backed rival, Amy McGrath. McConnell lost to Sen. Mitch McConnell in the general election.

Paul ran a series of television ads this campaign touting his Senate record and conservative credentials. Booker relied mainly on social media and grassroots organizing.

Kentucky hasn't elected a Democrat to the Senate since Wendell Ford in 1992.