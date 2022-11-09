Watch Now
NewsDecision 2022

Actions

Rep. Andy Barr wins re-election to Kentucky's 6th congressional district, LEX 18 projects

2018 House Barr Kentucky
Timothy D. Easley/AP
Rep. Andy Barr, R-Ky., speaks to his supporters at his victory celebration in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
2018 House Barr Kentucky
Posted at 7:31 PM, Nov 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-08 19:32:09-05

(LEX 18) — Rep. Andy Barr has won re-election to another two-year term in the U.S. House, according to a projection by LEX 18.

The Republican faced Democrat challenger Geoff Young in the 6th congressional district race, which includes Lexington.

The race was especially unique because the Kentucky Democratic Party did not support Young, and neither did Gov. Andy Beshear. Some Democrats have encouraged people to vote for write-in candidate Randy Cravens instead.

Congressman Barr said Monday night they had indications that they would win in a landslide victory. The congressman says he is anticipating a major Republican sweep in Congress.

Barr has represented the district since 2013.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Election Results

Election Results