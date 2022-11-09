Rep. Andy Barr wins re-election to Kentucky's 6th congressional district, LEX 18 projects

(LEX 18) — Rep. Andy Barr has won re-election to another two-year term in the U.S. House, according to a projection by LEX 18.

The Republican faced Democrat challenger Geoff Young in the 6th congressional district race, which includes Lexington.

The race was especially unique because the Kentucky Democratic Party did not support Young, and neither did Gov. Andy Beshear. Some Democrats have encouraged people to vote for write-in candidate Randy Cravens instead.

Congressman Barr said Monday night they had indications that they would win in a landslide victory. The congressman says he is anticipating a major Republican sweep in Congress.

Barr has represented the district since 2013.