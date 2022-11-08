Sen. Rand Paul seeks 3rd term, faces Democrat Charles Booker

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Republican Senator Rand Paul is bidding for a third term Tuesday against a rival from the opposite end of the political spectrum: progressive Democrat Charles Booker.

First elected in 2010, Paul is a libertarian-leaning supporter of limited government. Booker is the state’s first Black Democratic nominee for the Senate.

In 2020, Booker barely lost the Democratic Senate primary to an establishment-backed rival who was routed by GOP Sen. Mitch McConnell in the general election.

Paul has had a big fundraising advantage and is seeking to extend a long GOP winning streak in Kentucky Senate races. Booker has relied on social media to relentlessly attack the incumbent.

Kentucky hasn’t elected a Democrat to the Senate since 1992.