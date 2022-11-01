Senator Rand Paul denounces political violence

(LEX 18) — Federal prosecutors charged 42-year-old David DePape in the attack on Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, according to NBC News. DePape was charged with attempted kidnapping and assault with the intent to retaliate against a federal official by threatening or injuring a family member.

Senator Rand Paul, who has spent part of this current campaign cycle speaking against political violence, condemned the attack.

"I wish him a speedy recovery," said Paul. "I've been through it. I had six ribs broken — three of them completely separated — my lung damaged, coughed up blood for a year."

Paul is referring to a 2017 incident that left him in the hospital. According to court documents, Paul's neighbor tackled him over a gardening dispute.

He also said he often deals with threats of violence.

"The internet — every day — encourages someone to attack me," he said.

Paul calls on both political sides to dial back the violent rhetoric. He also believes people should stop viewing Republicans and Democrats as enemies. He said more people should know that in Congress, lawmakers from both political parties work together a lot.

"There's much more of a collegial back and forth with Republicans and Democrats than you would expect," said Paul.

"People paint it as if we're always yelling at each other. There's actually much more reasonable dialogue," added Paul. "We do have disagreements, but much more reasonable dialogue than you see on the internet."

Paul's opponent in the U.S. Senate race, Charles Booker, also condemned the attack on Pelosi.

"The home invasion and horrific attack on Paul Pelosi is terrifying and sickening. Praying for their family, and our country," Booker tweeted. "The growing extremist rhetoric of conspiracies and political violence has very real consequences and must be uniformly denounced."