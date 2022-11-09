Who won contentious judge's race?

(LEX 18) — The LEX 18 Investigates team followed a contentious judge's race this election season.

Candidate Rob Johnson was running to serve as circuit court judge in the 14th Judicial Circuit, which serves Scott, Woodford and Bourbon counties. It’s the same circuit where his wife, Sharon Muse-Johnson, serves as Commonwealth’s Attorney. Muse-Johnson’s office oversees all felony criminal cases in the circuit.

Tonight, Katie Gabhart defeated Johnson. Katie Gabhart is currently serving in the judge’s seat in question after being appointed to finish the term of a judge who resigned.

Throughout the race, Johnson assured voters that he would be able to serve as judge in the circuit by hearing only civil cases while the only other judge in the circuit handled all of the criminal cases.

The race got so contentious that a petition was filed to have Johnson removed from the ballot. That petition was denied by a special judge who said judges should be the ones to decide.