'Dedicated and loving teacher': Owsley County woman dies in UTV collision

BOONEVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — An Owsley County teacher has died after a UTV collision.

Kentucky State Police say the collision happened just before 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at the junction of KY-2024 and Sammy Peters Road in Owsley County. Police say 47-year-old Tonya Peters, of Ricetown, exited the roadway on KY-2024 overturning, causing her to be ejected. Police say she died at the scene from her injuries.

The Owsley County Board of Education says Peters worked with students at Owsley County Head Start for over 15 years, referring to her as a "dedicated and loving teacher."

"Her legacy of love and providing the best possible opportunities for all of her students will remain in our hearts and minds and will serve as a shining example to all who knew her," the board says in a statement.