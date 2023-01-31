Delta flight from Lexington to Atlanta stuck on tarmac for several hours

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Delta Air Lines flight scheduled to leave Blue Grass Airport on Tuesday morning didn't leave the tarmac for more than seven hours after its initial scheduled departure.

Delta flight #2206, which was supposed to head to Atlanta at 6:56 a.m., didn't take off until around 2:30 p.m., according to the flight's status on the Delta app.

Delta

The Delta app says the plane is expected to arrive in Atlanta at 3:42 p.m.

It's unclear what prompted the long delay. LEX 18 crews saw the plane being deiced, which is why the plane's exterior had a green color.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation's website, for flights departing from a U.S. airport, airlines are required "to begin to move the airplane to a location where passengers can safely get off before 3 hours for domestic flights and 4 hours for international flights."

The DOT also says airlines must provide passengers with a snack, such as a granola bar, and drinking water no later than two hours after the start of the tarmac delay.

We reached out to Blue Grass Airport officials and they directed us to Delta Air Lines to learn about what happened.