Democratic State Rep. Kelly Flood won't seek re-election in 2022

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Democratic State Representative Kelly Flood announced Tuesday that she will not run for re-election to the Kentucky General Assembly in 2022.

Flood was first elected in 2008 in a district that includes the University of Kentucky and downtown Lexington.

“The people in my district are most concerned with fairness, justice, and caring for the community,” she said. “It has been a privilege to represent them in Frankfort.”

She added, “Since my election in 2008, I've fought for women’s health care, fairness for LGBTQ youth and communities, and renewable energy options and jobs for Kentuckians. I’ve also advocated that Black lives must matter, especially in a state with a history of slavery, segregation, and violent discrimination.”

Throughout her tenure in the House, she has pushed for increased funding for public schools, teachers, and schoolchildren.

Early last decade, when Democrats led the House, she was called upon to shape public-education funding, serving as chair of the House Budget Review Subcommittee on Primary and Secondary Education. Flood has also served on the Agriculture, Local Government, State Government, Natural Resources and Environment, Education, Health and Welfare, and Judiciary committees.

Flood said she's announcing her decision now to allow time for potential candidates to file.

In her last 15 months in office, Rep. Flood, 62, minister emerita at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Lexington, said she will focus on women’s maternal-care rights, educating children through the pandemic, and increasing aid to families caring for loved ones at home.

“I came into the General Assembly determined to be an advocate for progressive ideas because they put people first,” Flood said. “I’m going to spend the next 15 months with that same purpose in mind.”