Democrats choose Camuel over Curtis, others, to run for Swann’s former seat

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Democrat Adrielle Camuel and Republican Kyle Whalen have been selected as the nominees to run for House District 93 seat that became vacant when Lamin Swann died.

Emma Curtis, who could have become the state’s first openly transgender lawmaker had Democrats selected her and she won in the general election, announced she would endorse and campaign for Camuel.

Curtis is proud of her campaign, saying they raised 10,000 dollars in the first couple of weeks, garnering significant public support. It proves that trans people like herself can run viable campaigns, she said.

“We’ve disproven the myth that trans candidates are a liability,” Curtis said.

Camuel, a lifelong Kentuckian and mother of two, is an administrative assistant for Fayette County Public Schools.

She often fields parent calls, helping to solve their issues, she said.

She’s also a behind-the-scenes veteran of Democratic campaigns across the state.

“I feel like legislators have a big responsibility in making life better,” she said. “So that’s my goal - I just want to do some good.”

If elected, she wants to focus on education, healthcare, and common-sense gun laws, she said.

Because it was a special election, there was no primary. Committees on both sides of the aisle chose their nominees.

Camuel explained that she didn’t publicly announce her candidacy or publicly campaign - like Curtis did - because that hasn’t been typical of the special election campaigns she’s been involved in over the years.

“Going through the process with the Democratic Party, there wasn’t a candidacy to announce,” Camuel said.

They both insist there’s no animosity between them.

Before the election, Curtis’s spokesperson Rebecca Blankenship, tweeted that “Democratic leaders view minority groups’ desire for a seat at the table — even ONE seat — as a fundamental threat.”

On Wednesday, Curtis said the cards were not stacked against her.

“I think it would be hard to argue the cards were stacked against you when they followed the bylaws.”

Curtis said there is always room for improvement in the special election nominating process.

“We are obligated to always strive for a more fair and democratic process because that work is never done,” Curtis said.

Camuel said it means a lot to her that Curtis is supporting her, and asking her supporters to support her. She added she’s excited to see what Curtis does in the future.

Curtis said she plans to stay involved in politics and run for an elected office at a later time.

