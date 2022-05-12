Democrats file ethics complaint against Attorney General

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX18) — Thursday morning Kentucky democrats filed an official complaint against attorney general Daniel Cameron.

They claim by announcing his plans to run for governor, he violated major ethics codes.

In a press conference Colmon Elridge, chairman of the Kentucky Democrats party said Cameron violated ethics laws by using his current office to investigate his potential political opponent governor Andy Beshear.

"The commissions have said that the attorney's general cannot investigate a sitting governor and then file to run a political campaign against that governor," said Elridge.

The complaint claims on May 11th Cameron violated ethics codes when he announced his run for governor while simultaneously investigating Governor Beshear.

The complaint features four pieces of evidence stemming from an ongoing investigation into Beshear's 2020 removal of the statue of Jefferson Davis from the state capitol rotunda.

It also cites three more exhibits from a separate investigation Cameron launched against Beshear's office-- requesting documents relating to the cabinet's selection and payment to places that provided childcare to essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Investigations like Cameron's into Governor Beshear's are not only baseless but create an unacceptable conflict between the attorney general's public duty and his basic political interest,' said Elridge.

'Cameron For Governor' strategist Brandon Moody released a statement in response saying:

"General Cameron has time and again protected the rights of Kentuckians who have had their rights trampled upon by a Governor acting outside the bounds of the law. Andy Beshear has lost time and again. This is the real Andy Beshear - he shows his true colors when he has his minions send out a memo complaining that being held to the law is unfair. Over a year out, and Beshear is already acting this desperate? What a joke."



Meanwhile, democrats claimed Cameron is the one who is acting illegally.

"Follow the law first. A first-year law student would understand this and so should the attorney general," said Elridge.

Elizabeth Kuhn from the attorney general's office also sent the following statement: