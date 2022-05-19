Deputies to serve as school resource officers at both LCA campuses

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — On Thursday, the Office of Fayette County Sheriff (OFCS) and Lexington Christian Academy (LCA) announced a partnership for school resource officers.

Starting on August 1st, OFCS will have two sworn deputies to serve as full-time school resource officers at LCA's Immanuel Baptist and Rose campuses.

"Our number one priority is the safety and protection of our students, faculty, and staff,” said LCA’s Head of School Dr. Scott Wells. “To that end, we are delighted to enter into a formal partnership with the Office of the Fayette County Sheriff which is comprised of professionals with a long and distinguished history in our community. A well-founded school resource officer program is one of the best school security investments we can make, and we look forward to the significant difference each deputy will make on our Rose and Immanuel Campuses.”

LCA's two campuses host nearly 1,300 students in grades PK through 5th grades at their Baptist campus, and 6th through 12th grades at their Rose campus.

Both deputies will work the entire school year.