Deputies working to identify body found near Kentucky River in Jessamine County

Jessamine County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 1:08 PM, Nov 17, 2023
JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man's body was found in a wooded area near the Kentucky River in Jessamine County.

The Jessamine County Sheriff's Office says the body was located Thursday near Dix Drive and Lock 7 in High Bridge.

Officials say the man had no identification on him. He's described as a Caucasian male with a white/gray beard and gray hair. He's estimated to be between 50 and 70 years old and is about 6 feet tall with a thin build.

The man was wearing a navy blue Walls jacket (eyeglasses located in front chest pocket), a black sweatshirt, several layers of thermals, two toboggans (grey and black), blue jeans, and black tennis shoes.

If you have any information, contact the Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office at (859) 885-4139.

