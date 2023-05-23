Deputy Caleb Conley's hometown reflects on what he meant to the community

CYNTHIANA, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Cynthiana community was silent and emotional as hundreds lined the streets to pay respect to Scott County Deputy Caleb Conley. Agencies from around the state led a procession from Frankfort through Georgetown, and back to his hometown, Cynthiana. People say they came out because of what he meant to this community.

One attendee, Christy Hall, says, "Honor your law enforcement. You know, there's been so much hurt in the world in so many different ways and, you know, not everybody's bad, and I think what communities can learn is just stand by each other."

People in the crowd describe Caleb Conley as a son, a husband, a father, and a friend. His impact here was felt across generations who wanted to be here today to honor his many services.

LEX 18

Chance and Bracken King shared, "He loved his job and everything. He was like really happy to be a police officer.” They say, “Everyone knew him in the community, everyone loved him, everyone was friends with him and it's really sad to see him go."

Several people in Cynthiana’s community have shared what a hero Deputy Conley was — not only in his hometown, but around the state. And they're continuing to share those stories.

Jackie Arnold with the Clayton Arnold Foundation says, "I would like everyone to know that with Caleb being a part of our foundation, he was a huge part of our lives. He and my son hit it off really fast and they became best buds. But I’d just like everybody to remember Caleb as the most joyous, caring person that there is."

LEX 18

This community says that Deputy Conley not only served Kentucky through the Scott County Sheriff's Office, but he also served his country for nearly a decade. This county's leaders urge this community and others to continue showing their support.

Judge Executive Jason Marshall says, "He always had a smile on his face, and he was always supportive to the community and the people in it. And he was always a friend to everybody. And we ask that you keep Caleb’s family in your thoughts and prayers along with all his brotherhood."

This city is continuing to honor one of its own, a hometown hero.