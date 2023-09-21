Deputy hurt, woman arrested in Pulaski County crash

SOMERSET, Ky. (LEX 18) — A deputy was hurt and a woman was arrested after a crash in Pulaski County Thursday morning.

Pulaski County Deputy Ronald Hellard was driving in his sheriff's office vehicle westbound on W. Hwy 80 near the intersection of Hwy 1248 around 10 a.m. A 2005 Ford then pulled out of a driveway, traveling eastbound on W. Hwy 80. The driver of the Ford, 48-year-old Emily Edwards, crossed into the westbound lane as Deputy Hellard approached.

In an attempt to avoid a collision, Deputy Hellard swerved into the westbound ditch until his car hit a culvert, causing his car to overturn.

Deputy Hellard was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries and has since been released.

Somerset Police investigated the accident and determined that Edwards was driving under the influence.

Edwards was arrested and charged with operating a vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance, wanton endangerment of a police officer, criminal mischief, no registration plates, and failure to maintain insurance.

She is being held at the Pulaski County Detention Center.