Watch Now
News

Actions

Detainee escapes from UK hospital, Lexington police searching

Mugshot Template for Website (11).png
Lexington Police Department
Mugshot Template for Website (11).png
Posted

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department reported they are searching for a detainee who escaped from UK Hospital on Sunday around 8:00 p.m.

According to police, 37-year-old Paige Arch was under guard duty when she escaped.

Police say she was last seen wearing a blue hospital gown, white blanket, and black leggings. She is described as 5'6", 135 pounds, with brown eyes and pink hair.

Arch, according to police, was initially arrested on charges of second-degree robbery, second-degree fleeing or evading, and outstanding warrants.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18