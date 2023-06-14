Dia Davidson says goodbye to LEX 18 after 22+ years

(LEX 18) — She’s been the friendly face to wake up to in the mornings and one of the most well-known people in the Lexington TV market. Now, Dia Davidson is preparing to take on a new role – one that will impact thousands of children attending Fayette County Public Schools.

After nearly 23 years of faithful service to LEX 18 and the Central Kentucky community, Davidson is getting ready to turn off the very early morning alarm and beginning a new chapter in her life. She’s leaving LEX 18, but our loss will be a gain for FCPS. She is staying in Lexington and will be the Chief Public Engagement Officer for the district.

“This opportunity allows me to continue to serve the community I have grown to love and grow my career,” said Davidson. “I also want to help support the outstanding work and vision of Dr. Demetrus Liggins.”

Davidson began at LEX 18 in December of 2000. During that time, she’s anchored virtually every newscast at that station, including LEX 18 News at Sunrise.

“When I arrived in Lexington, I was immediately embraced by the viewers and was proud to anchor the #1 morning show in the market, LEX 18 News at Sunrise, for 10 years before returning to the show I loved in December 2021,” said Davidson. “Chris Goodman and Tom Ackerman are more than colleagues; they are dear friends.”

Davidson has covered huge news events during her time at LEX 18, from the Kentucky Derby to the 2003 ice storm in Central Kentucky.

“We stayed on the air for nearly seven hours straight, shared important information, and helped my neighbors get through a difficult time,” said Davidson. “It was physically challenging, but professionally, it was a thrill.”

The Emmy and Associated Press award-winning journalist has also served on multiple boards, including the Special Needs Adoption and the YMCA Black Achievers, something Andrew Shenkan, LEX 18 VP and General Manager, recognizes.

“It’s hard to imagine Dia not being part of the LEX 18 family. Her immense contributions and service to our newsroom and communities in Central & Eastern Kentucky have been steadfast, and she will be missed by us all,” said Shenkan. “We wish her the very best in her new capacity at Fayette County Public Schools.”

“One of the things that I really appreciate about Dia is her passion for working with future journalists,” said Brian Neal, News Director at LEX 18. “She has a true heart for education.”

Davidson has a Master of Journalism from Temple University and a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Georgia. During her time in broadcasting, she always made time for education, serving as an adjunct instructor at North Carolina A&T State University and an adjunct instructor at the University of Kentucky.

“Dia has gone through many life changes during her time at the station, including getting married and becoming a mom,” said Neal. “She’s truly passionate about her family at home and her news family at LEX 18.”

Dia feels the same way, adding, “There are many others who have impacted and molded my time at LEX 18. I am a stronger, wiser, and better journalist for knowing each of you, and I will never forget this impactful time. Until we cross paths again, have a groovy day!”

Davidson’s last day at the station will be July 4th. We wish her the very best in her new career.

