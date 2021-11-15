9th Annual Diana Ross Coat Drive launches, continuing legacy of giving victims hope and courage

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Fayette County Sheriff's Office, along with several partner agencies, has launched the 9th Annual Diana Ross Coat Drive.

Diana, who died in 2018, was the mother of Amanda Ross, who was killed 12 years ago at the hands of her ex-fiance, Steve Nunn.

Diana Ross was a fierce advocate for victims of domestic violence, and the Fayette County Sheriff says this coat drive is a way to keep her fight, and her daughter's memory, going.

In 2010, the Kentucky General Assembly and Ross came together to create "Amanda's Law," which provides additional protection for domestic violence victims against their offenders.

Sheriff Kathy Witt says Diana Ross transformed her grief into small acts of love to help others.

"A person who gave hope and chose to have hope after such horrific grief that she experienced. She chose to rise up every day to make a difference in someone else's life," said Sheriff Witt.

Chase Dry Cleaners and Bluegrass Cleaners have agreed to clean all donated coats.

You can drop off a coat at these five Republic Bank locations: