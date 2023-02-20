Disabled woman concerned gun violence could push her from home

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Sunday's shooting on Ash Street left a 14-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to the stomach.

She is expected to recover. But the rise in gun violence is concerning people living nearby.

Misty Hess has cerebral palsy.

In 2013, Habitat for Humanity built her a one-of-a-kind home on Ash Street with a ramp and modified appliances to help her get around.

But over the last 10 years, gun violence has increased so much, she often hides in her closet to escape flying bullets.

She said it is hard for her to find affordable handicapped housing, so she doesn't want to leave.

But she isn't sure what to do to keep herself safe.

"Even to get a gallon of milk I have to walk outside on Ash Street. I just...I'm scared," Hess explained.

Sunday night's shooting is still an active investigation.