Discussions continue on improvements to New Circle Road

Posted at 6:19 PM, Jun 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-08 18:22:33-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Tens of thousands of us use New Circle Road every single day.

It's a crucial part of the city's infrastructure but like anything else, it has pros and cons. That is why there are discussions on how to make a portion of it more efficient.

The specific area is the stretch from Newtown Pike to Richmond Road. Project leaders have been surveying businesses and residents about what they want and what they think could be crucial to the future of one of Lexington's busiest roads. Based on public responses, the majority of the respondents want to see improved connectivity, safety, redevelopment, and increased housing.

