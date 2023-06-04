Distillery honors moms with children in the military

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Buffalo Trace Distillery recognized mothers who supported their kid's choice to pursue a career in the military on Sunday.

"I'm her oldest child and I think growing and doing something that got me away from home and serving my country made her really proud, I hope," said veteran Emily Thomas.

She and her mom Sue Novinger are one of the 34 mothers and their children that got a special tour of the buffalo trace distilleries as a thank you for their brave sacrifices.

Moms and kids got unwind by trying some famous buffalo trace bourbon mixes, followed by a special brunch.

Novinger said she's not only impressed with the facility, but also with her daughter's choice to serve our country.

"I was scared and really didn't want her to leave but I was really, really proud of the outcome and how well she did," she said.

Lead by tour guide Daryl Casey who also served in the military for over 30 years, he said he knows firsthand how hard it is for parents of children in the military.

"Every deployment, I've been on four deployments, and she was my biggest fan, my biggest supporter. Always there for a kind word and always there to lift me up," said Casey.

Lifting up their kids while making new memories.