GREENVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — District Court Judge Brian Crick, who represents the 45th Judicial District, has died in storms that hit the state.

Terrible news out of McClean and Muhlenberg Counties - District Court Judge Brian Crick died in tornado, per Chief Justice JohnMinton. His wife and children survived @LEX18News — Leigh Searcy (@LSearcLex) December 11, 2021

Crick served McClean and Muhlenberg counties. His wife and children survived.