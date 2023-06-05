“Disturbing” Madison County alert said there was an emergency, but didn't say why

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky’s state emergency operations center is temporarily sending emergency alerts on behalf of Madison County as multiple agencies investigate an-early morning incomplete emergency alert. Residents say the alert lacked basic details, leaving people concerned and confused.

County officials are now urging people not to turn off emergency alerts on their phones.

The original message, which was sent to phones around 4:30 am, read simply: Local Area Emergency in this area until June 03 4:48AM EDT. Monitor Radio or TV. Message from MADEOCC”

Multiple people who received the message told LEX18 they were unable to find out what the emergency was about by either turning on their TVs, radios, or by going online.

It was the big topic of conversation over the weekend at Jackson’s restaurant in Richmond.

“Honestly it was scary,” said Christy McCormick, who works at Jackson’s.

She assumed it might have been for an Amber Alert. A check of Facebook made her think it had to do with severe weather. Danny Branham, who lives a mile from the Blue Grass Depot, where chemical weapons were stored, became worried it was an issue there. None of it was true. The answer didn’t come for hours, all while some people stayed up, waiting for more information.

“I guess the emergency system is good when it works and you know what it's for, but when I didn't have an idea why I was being woken up, it was kind of disturbing,” Branham said.

The truth came for some - but not all people in the county - around 7:30. The message said a Golden Alert had been issued for a man.

The issue only impacted phones, said Deputy Judge Executive Jill Williams. She explained they don’t yet know why the original alert lacked details, saying the investigation was being conducted by local, state, and federal officials.

“[The state’s emergency operations center] will send alerts on our behalf because FEMA feels there is something going on with our alert system,” Williams said. “Rest assured that we will look at all aspects of [the issue] and how we can do better.”

She worries about people in the community who have turned off emergency alerts on their phones, saying it’s important to take them seriously.

“It would be very unfortunate if you turn off notifications that could have saved your life,” Williams.

NBC Denver affiliate KUSA found there have been repeated issues with emergency alerts across the country which have led people to lose trust in the system.

“I don't think I'll ever turn off my emergency alerts just because if one boy cried wolf I don't want to be left in the dark when it does matter to my family,” Branhan said.

Some people questioned why the government sends alerts in the first place for things like Golden Alerts. Williams said it’s important to look at the situation with compassion and consider the impacted families.

In Saturday’s case, the Golden Alert was requested by the Madison County Sheriff’s office.

The alert did come through over television and on the radio, Williams said.

“Again, we realize the alert was alarming and apologize for any unnecessary inconvenience this may have caused,” Madison County’s Emergency Management Agency wrote on Facebook. “However, we hope all citizens understand the sensitivity of this situation and the importance of keeping our entire community safe.”

It won’t take any additional time for the state to send out alerts, Williams said.