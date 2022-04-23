Doctor weighs in on allergy season

LEXINGTON KY. (LEX 18) — As the amount of pollen in the air increases, so do people's allergy symptoms. Most people find themselves being triggered by pollen and grass.

The outdoor combo gives allergy sufferers like Tiffany Bryant a hard time.

"Stuffy nose, really hard to breathe, and congestion. Just headache too," said Bryant.

According to Pollen.com, the pollen count reached a five-day high this weekend.

Dr. Jai Gilliam with Baptist Health said allergies are mainly triggered by something in your surroundings.

"Allergens are always a symptom of exposure," said Gilliam.

He explained if you aren't getting any relief from over-the-counter meds, it may be the time to make a doctor's appointment.

"If you haven't done that but would initially like to be educated about that as far as where to go from here and with your symptoms, which medications to use, and what to expect," said Gilliam.

For non-medicinal solutions, Gilliam said it could be beneficial to continue mask-wearing to decrease symptoms.

Other remedies include- cutting out trigger foods like dairy and grease.

Gillam said everyone should know the difference between allergies and something more serious.

He said if you have a fever or a drastic change in blood pressure it is signs of a bigger problem.