Doctors worry about younger patients and colorectal cancer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — March marks Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.

This month, experts focus on ways to raise awareness for early screenings and colonoscopies, but also the strides made in research and care.

"We're seeing more cancer, colon and rectal cancer in young patients," said Dr. Michael Horn with CHI Saint Joseph Health. "That's generally defined as 55 years or younger."

Patients also speak up to encourage others to get checked if something doesn't seem right.

"I just want to be part of their memories," Smith says about his children and grandchildren.

Smith moved to Lexington about 20 years ago. Now, he wouldn't think of leaving.

"Of course I have my kids and my grandbabies here now, so I'm stuck," he said with a chuckle.

Outside of his family and his full-time job, he hopes other smiles shine brighter.

"We provide entertainment to pretty much any children's event," he said regarding his volunteer work. "We visit the Children's Hospital."

"To see these kids smile and realize that things can change, and will change, it's worth it all," he added.

Thing can change -- sometimes for the better. For Smith, he didn't expect the unexpected.

"I was diagnosed with a three-inch tumor in my colon," Smith said.

Smith is coming up on a year of fighting cancer. Now he encourages people to take preventative care and take action if something doesn't feel right.

"If it's not right, check it," he said. "That's the best thing you can do."