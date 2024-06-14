Document confirms dig site in Nelson County is possible location of Crystal Rogers' body

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — A newly released document from the Nelson County Circuit Court confirms that a dig site in Nelson County has been confirmed as a possible location for the body of Crystal Rogers.

The dig site is near Cox's Creek. Back in December, Kentucky State Police and the FBI led a search in the county on a property about 10 miles north of Bardstown.

They searched near a trailer and around a barn located on a farm.

Rogers went missing around the 4th of July weekend in 2015.

Police charged Rogers' ex-boyfriend Brooks Houck, along with father and son Steven and Joseph Lawson, last year for her murder.