Dog bitten five times by copperhead is rescued in Wolfe County

CAMPTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Wolfe County Search and Rescue team was called to a trail in Campton for a reported dog in distress Sunday afternoon.

According to a social media post, the crew responded to Turtle Back Arch off Rock Ridge Road.

Officials said the dog was unable to walk and had swelling on its back legs.

The dog's owner carried the canine on their back for nearly one mile.

The rescue team was able to meet the owner and administer Benadryl to the dog.

Officials said the dog was bitten five times by a copperhead snake on both back quarters.

"We wish 'Sasha' a speedy recovery and commend the owners for working so hard to get her out quickly," rescuers said in the social media post.