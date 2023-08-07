Watch Now
News

Actions

Dog bitten five times by copperhead is rescued in Wolfe County

DOG RESCUED IN WOLFE COUNTY
WOLFE COUNTY SEARCH AND RESCUE TEAM
DOG RESCUED IN WOLFE COUNTY
Posted at 10:28 PM, Aug 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-06 22:28:58-04

CAMPTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Wolfe County Search and Rescue team was called to a trail in Campton for a reported dog in distress Sunday afternoon.

According to a social media post, the crew responded to Turtle Back Arch off Rock Ridge Road.

Officials said the dog was unable to walk and had swelling on its back legs.

The dog's owner carried the canine on their back for nearly one mile.

The rescue team was able to meet the owner and administer Benadryl to the dog.

Officials said the dog was bitten five times by a copperhead snake on both back quarters.

"We wish 'Sasha' a speedy recovery and commend the owners for working so hard to get her out quickly," rescuers said in the social media post.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

LEX 18 Goes In-Depth

LEX18 Goes In-Depth