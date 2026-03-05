Dog killed, 3 people taken to hospital after overnight house fire in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A dog was killed, and three people were taken to a hospital after an overnight house fire on Jannelle Court in Lexington on Thursday, according to the Lexington Fire Department.

According to officials, crews arrived on the scene around 3:30 a.m. on Thursday and found heavy fire coming from the home's roof, which had also collapsed.

Officials say that two people were outside when they arrived, and crews had to enter the home to get another person out.

This is a developing story. Check back for the latest updates.