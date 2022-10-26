Dog killed, apartment destroyed in fire on Lee Street near Lexington Cemetery

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A dog is dead and an apartment is destroyed after a fire started at 11:45 p.m. Tuesday on Lee Street between Newtown Pike and the Lexington Cemetery.

A person was inside when fire broke. Three dogs were saved but one dog was lost in the fire.

The apartment is a total loss, but the Red Cross is helping the victim.

Flames were visible when crews arrived but fire officials were able to get things under control. Firefighters monitored hotspots overnight.

Officials say a nearby RV and house were damaged by heat.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.