Dog rescued from house fire Tuesday in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A family dog was saved Tuesday morning as crews battled a house fire in Lexington.

Lexington Fire Department responded to the fire at about 7 a.m. on Cochran Road.

LFD said its crews were met with a "heavy amount of fire" coming from the second story of the house and learned that the family dog was still inside.

The dog was located hiding under a bed on the first story. The dog was given an oxygen mask and taken to one of the fire trucks.

"We are happy to report that the dog was returned to the homeowner alive and happy to be back in their arms," LFD said.

The cause and origin of the fire is still under investigation.