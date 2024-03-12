Dog rescued, no one injured in Lexington house fire on Sheridan Drive

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Crews battled a house fire in Lexington Tuesday afternoon.

Around 5:45 p.m., the Lexington Fire Department responded to 362 Sheridan Drive for reports of a possible house fire. When crews arrived, they observed an abundance of smoke coming from the roof of the home and upgraded it to a working structure fire.

LFD says the fire was located, contained, and extinguished. One person was home at the time and was able to leave the house with one dog. Fire crews rescued a second dog from the home.

Officials say there are no injuries, and investigators are on the scene to determine the cause and origin.