Dog tossed over fence, abandoned at Clark County Animal Shelter

WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Clark County Animal Shelter is looking for a person they say tossed a dog over a fence at the animal shelter and abandoned it.

In a Facebook post, the animal shelter says staff members went to the shelter Sunday night for a health issue involving another animal that had been surrendered. When workers got to the shelter, they found another dog had been abandoned.

When they looked at the surveillance video, they say they saw a man pull up, dump a medium size pit bull-type dog over the fence, and leave within 90 seconds.

"We have checked all emails, Facebook messages, and answering machines to be sure no one left a message and this was a misunderstanding," the animal shelter writes. "Our staff can be reached by any of these methods even after hours and there are instructions on the machine to reach someone for emergencies."

They are asking the man to contact them immediately so they can complete the proper surrender procedure. They also want information from the man that they would need to find the dog a new home.

"We make ourselves available because we care about animals and they shouldn't be punished because of people," the shelter says.

The animal shelter says they have a clear image of the man's license plate and face. They'll move forward with criminal charges if they are required to do so.