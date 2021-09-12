Doggie Paddle event is a splash once again

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — It was a barking good time for dogs and owners alike in Lexington.

The Doggie Paddle was back in full swing at Woodland Park on Saturday afternoon.

The event helps to raise money for the Humane Society.

It was canceled last year due to the pandemic, but every pup was excited to jump right back in this year.

"We have seen so far an increase in the amount of people who have signed up since two years ago which is great. You know the last year and a half has been so difficult for everyone especially us as a non-profit business. So this is a great way for us to fundraise, raise money for the animals," said Meghan Bostic, the Humane Society's outreach manager.