Dolly Parton's Imagination Library expands across Kentucky, kids can get a free book each month

(LEX 18) — The Kentucky Department of Education has announced a statewide expansion of Dolly Parton's Imagination Library.

It launched back in 1995 and has sent more than 170 million high-quality books to children until age 5. Parents can sign-up to get a new book each month for free, regardless of the family's income level.

The goal for Kentucky is to get more children into the program and to get more community partners involved.

Dolly herself talked about the Kentucky expansion and say a lot of good people are making this happen.

"I want to thank the Kentucky state legislature, especially Senate President Robert Stivers and Senator Morgan McGarvey for leading the way," said Parton. "I want to thank everyone for partnering with us to make more dreams come true for our children and families in Kentucky and we got a lot of work to do, so let's get on out there!"

Currently, Kentucky has 90 Imagination Library programs covering portions of 76 Kentucky counties. The program will soon be available in every county.