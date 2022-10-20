Domestic violence prevention leaders spread message of support on Purple Thursday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — As of 2019, roughly 45% of Kentucky women experienced some form of intimate partner abuse, the same goes for about 35% of Kentucky men.

That’s according to data from the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

The issue of domestic violence is an ongoing one that advocates are constantly working to bring more awareness too.

More importantly, they are trying to help survivors feel comfortable enough to come forward.

In Lexington, GreenHouse 17 is one of the largest operations leading that mission.

The organization was founded in 2008 following a community outcry for more resources and attention toward domestic violence prevention.

Darlene Thomas has led the charge for GreenHouse 17 since it’s inception and has taken pride in how much support they try to give to those in need.

“We provide housing support, some financial support, we go to court with individuals. Just anything a survivor might need,” Thomas said.

As the name suggests, the group supports 17 counties in Central Kentucky, most of which are not in urban areas.

The 40 acre property off Briar Hill Road is meant to give the majority of people who visit a place that doesn’t feel out of place from their day-to-day lives.

“We serve 16 rural communities outside of Lexington and Fayette County. We wanted to make sure families felt welcome and comfortable,” Thomas said.

“An environment where their children can be what they’re used to. Running, playing and feeling normal.”

Supporting survivors can come in many different ways, but on Purple Thursday, there’s a clear avenue on how to show care.

During Domestic Violence Awareness Month, one Thursday is set aside encouraging people to wear purple to stand with domestic violence survivors.

The color purple’s connection to the cause may go as far back as the women’s suffrage movement when women fought for equality in the U.S.

Thomas acknowledges that there is a lot more that needs to be done to evolve and increase awareness for domestic violence prevention.

However, she’s also happy to see how much has been done in her decades of work in the field and that a day like Purple Thursday can get so many people engaged in supporting those who may be scared to come forward.

“You get to participate. You get to be a part of something and on top of it you get to send a very clear message to survivors that we’re paying attention. That you are valued and you are cared for,” Thomas said.

“We're on a journey and I do think in my 33 years that survivors choices and options are much better because of the understanding of a community who cares. Who gets it now who maybe 33 years ago was just now getting used to it.”

If you want to learn more about GreenHouse 17 and its resources, click here.