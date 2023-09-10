Domestic violence survivor seeking help with medical bills

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — After leaving an abusive relationship in the early 2000s, Helen Crowley thought things were finally taking a turn for the better when she reconnected with an old high school classmate, Jeffery Crowley.

"People said it was a fairytale, that we should be on like Hallmark and Lifetime movies. It was great," she recalled.

The two married in 2011, each had a daughter from previous relationships and Helen went on to give birth to another daughter. The family eventually settled in Georgetown.

Life was picture perfect until last month on August 15 when Helen said she returned home and made a shocking discovery.

"I found out that he had cheated on me while I was gone. I told him I wanted a divorce because I can't be with someone that is unfaithful and that is the last thing that I remember," Crowley said.

She said that's when her husband, a decorated Navy veteran, went into a full-fledged attack, beating her as her 15-year-old daughter watched helplessly.

She said he called the police afterwards, fearing he had killed her.

"At almost five in the morning, I was being woken up in the hospital, being told that my husband had hurt me," Crowley said.

Almost a month later, her external bruises have mostly healed, but she's still dealing with extensive damage.

"I also have a brain bleed and I guess swelling and now they are concerned about fluid in my abdomen and that it would be an upper GI bleed," she said.

Jeffery Crowley was arrested and remains in jail with 2nd degree assault charges.

Following his arrest, Helen said she learned for the first time that her family is in a dire financial situation.

She said Jeffrey hadn't paid the electric bill in months and their car is scheduled for repossession on Wednesday, leaving her desperate to find money and transportation for her medical treatments.

"I said I wanted a divorce and now I have multiple surgeries I have to face," she said.

For now, she's holding onto the only thing keeping her going.

"My children. I am their mother and I have to do what I can to give them the life that they deserve."

A life she will continue to fight for.

You can help Crowley and her family by following this link.