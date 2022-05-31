Donations pour in for UK Basketball Legend Mike Pratt during cancer battle, Calipari pledges 50K

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Big Blue Nation is showing their support for UK Men’s Basketball legend Mike Pratt.

Pratt is in the midst of battling cancer. He’s had some setbacks recently, including pneumonia, and is now choosing to pay out of pocket for a new treatment after chemo left him tired and weak.

A GiveSendGo donation campaign has raised more than $39,000 as of 7 PM May 31. The goal is $95,000.

UK Men’s Basketball Coach Calipari pledged up to match $50,000 in donations.

Ellen and I have been in prayer for Mike, who is one of the best people we’ve ever known. We will match the first $50k in donations through this fundraising site. Thank you for the support so far #BBN! Please keep donating to support our dear friend! https://t.co/3N5QIoMVk0 — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) May 30, 2022

The cancer treatment program Pratt is set to start on June 16, called Hope4Cancer, uses integrative and alternative therapies, according to the GiveSendGo page.

Mike remained the color commentator of the Men’s Basketball team even as he fought cancer. A tumor was removed from his colon in 2019. Another tumor was in his liver. He had to have radiation on his jaw and back. After all that, cancer still returned and spread further.

All the radiation left him fatigued, Tom Leach - his basketball radio broadcast partner said.

“They are so appreciative of just the big blue fans who have been able to be in a position to help out with donations, or just the prayers, to be able to lift Mike up,” Leach said. “He can certainly use all the help he can get when you are fighting that kind of fight.”

You can donate at this link: Supporting Mike Pratt.

